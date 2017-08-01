Dubai Airports enters five-year agreement with Serco

Dubai Airports has entered a five-year agreement with Serco Middle East to improve the deployment of its staff.

Rolled out at both Dubai International and Dubai World Central, Secro will bring its software to help with efficient staff scheduling and the quick deployment of staff where needed.

With the contract in place, more than 1,000 staff members will benefit from Serco’s processing systems, designed to help with efficient staff deployment and scheduling at the airports. Serco will also provide recommendations on the best ways to manage Dubai Airports’ workforce.

Serco Middle East CEO, Phil Malem said: “We recognise that Dubai Airports plans to take service levels to even greater heights, and throughout the next five years we aim to jointly revolutionise the standards of customer service and hospitality in the region.”

Malem continued: “Our recommendations are based on the unique insights and research conducted by our in-house customer experience and service design agency, ExperienceLab. From day one, we will ensure that our customer service team has the mindset, training and support needed to create great experiences for all who visit Dubai Airports”.

Dubai Airports CEO, Paul Griffths added: “This contract is part of a series of moves we have taken in recent years to enhance airport experience at DXB and DWC and wow our customers by delivering an amazing airport experience”