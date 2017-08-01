Dubai Airports enters five-year agreement with Serco

Hospitality
News
Dubai Airports enters five-year agreement with Serco
Phil Malem and Paul Griffiths
Published: 5 February 2020 - 12:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Dubai Airports has entered a five-year agreement with Serco Middle East to improve the deployment of its staff.

Rolled out at both Dubai International and Dubai World Central, Secro will bring its software to help with efficient staff scheduling and the quick deployment of staff where needed.

With the contract in place, more than 1,000 staff members will benefit from Serco’s processing systems, designed to help with efficient staff deployment and scheduling at the airports. Serco will also provide recommendations on the best ways to manage Dubai Airports’ workforce.

Serco Middle East CEO, Phil Malem said: “We recognise that Dubai Airports plans to take service levels to even greater heights, and throughout the next five years we aim to jointly revolutionise the standards of customer service and hospitality in the region.”

Malem continued: “Our recommendations are based on the unique insights and research conducted by our in-house customer experience and service design agency, ExperienceLab. From day one, we will ensure that our customer service team has the mindset, training and support needed to create great experiences for all who visit Dubai Airports”.

Dubai Airports CEO, Paul Griffths added: “This contract is part of a series of moves we have taken in recent years to enhance airport experience at DXB and DWC and wow our customers by delivering an amazing airport experience”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Terra Drone Europe and British-Dutch transnational consumer goods giant Unilever collaborate to deliver ice cream in New York
    ETL Systems receives investment from CBPE Capital
      Swissport assumes Hub Management for Air Tanzania at Dar Es Salaam and Kilimanjaro Airports
        Seeq announces latest release and Seeq Data Lab beta
          KenzFigee introduces next generation subsea crane

            More related galleries

            Photos: Royal Tulip Muscat in Oman
              Photos: Hakkasan Dubai launches Dim Sum Fridays
                Photos: North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles
                  Photos : Hutong opens in dubai
                    Photos: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai