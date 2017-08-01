Fairmont Dubai hires director of engineering

Fairmont Dubai announces the appointment of Samuel Saravanan as director of engineering. Saravanan’s technical and leadership expertise were deployed in key engineering leadership roles within Dubai’s vibrant hospitality sector – most recently, as chief engineer at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

He brings to the senior leadership team a fantastic complement of experience, perfected over a 24-year career, across multiple industries and geographic locations. His previous assignments range from theme parks and healthcare facilities, to modest and large-scale hospitality operations in his motherland India and abroad. Samuel’s journey includes associations with other prominent brands like Fortis Healthcare, Haden Facilities Management and Marriott International to name a few.

His prior tenure with Accor included successful senior unit leadership appointments as Complex Chief Engineer with Accor properties in Singapore and Dubai.

Commenting on his appointment, Fairmont Dubai general manager Ammar Hilal said: “Samuel has benefitted from a variety of challenging assignments and destination changes. We count ourselves fortunate to secure the talents of an established professional whose track record of achievements will undoubtedly support a mutually rewarding appointment for all stakeholders concerned.”