Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl unveils 1,900sqm spa

Hospitality
News
Published: 5 February 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl has announced its new wellness floor on the hotel’s P3 level.

Comprising a 1,900sqm spa facility, along with a 600sqm fitness centre and a 350 metre running track, the leisure complex also includes an outdoor pool for guests.

The Lum’a Spa houses 11 treatment rooms, relaxation and consultation rooms. Facilities include a hammam, sauna room and steam room, along with an ice fountain and showers. The treatment menu offers body scrubs, body polishes, reflexology treatments and a variety of facials and massages.

The fitness centre features 92 pieces of equipment, including cardio pieces, strength training and outdoor equipment. Personal training is available to guests, where an expert will help with body transformation, body building, cross fit, yoga and dietary needs.

The Lum’a Spa is open daily from 10am to 10pm, while the fitness centre is open 24 hours a day.


