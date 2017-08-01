Ingredia announces Gulfood 2020 participation

Published: 5 February 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

France-based dairy goods manufacturer Ingredia has announced it will attend Gulfood 2020.

In an effort to improve the transparency of the agricultural-foods industry, the company will show off its Prospérité technology.

The Prospérité initiative allows buyers to track the steps taken before their milk arrives on shelves.

A QR code is placed on each container of ultra-high-temperature processing (UHT) milk, which when scanned will show a GMO-free guarantee, the minimum surface area given to each cow, the minimum grazing period given and a guarantee the product is from France.

Implementing this traceable technology, Ingredia can also set a minimum price for its products and ensure this is upheld globally.

Gulfood 2020 takes place in the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 16 to 20.

