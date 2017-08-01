Le Méridien Dubai pledges property-wide accessibility upgrades

Le Méridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre has announced its extensive plans to be a fully accessible property for people of determination.
The five-star property already meets a number of basic requirements for guests with physical conditions, such as a step-free main entrance and ramps throughout the property. The 40-year old hotel however aims to improve its accessibility further.
Completed in phases, the property will install wider doorways in rooms and bathrooms; mid-height light switches and power outlets; roll-in showers; wall-mounted shower seats and hand rails; visual indicators for fire alarms and lower rails in closets.
Beyond infrastructural improvements, the hotel has pledged to train its staff to better understand the requirements of people of determination. The hotel’s management shall commission agencies for a complete audit to improve Le Méridien Dubai.
The plans were announced shortly after the Dubai Accessible Tourism International Summit (DATIS), which Le Méridien attended. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the summit discussed how the hospitality industry can better cater for people of determination.
Le Meridien Dubai complex GM, Shaun Parsons explained: "It is truly an honour to be associated with the first Accessible Tourism International Summit in Dubai. Offering the best hospitality to all our guests is one of the vital promises of our brand.”
They continued: “Following the aims of the summit, and the glorious vision of the UAE’s leaders for 2025 for welcoming over 50 million people with determination, we are fully committed to ensuring that all our guests are able to easily access our property and enjoy the warmth of our hospitality and comforts at Le Méridien Dubai hotel.”
Published: 5 February 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff