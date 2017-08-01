Marriott Intl appoints chief sales & marketing officer, EMEA

Marriott International has announced Neal Jones as its chief sales & marketing officer, EMEA.

Joining the leadership team, Jones will be led by group president, EMEA, Liam Brown.

Jones has had an extensive career with Marriott, holding various sales leadership roles between 1995 and 2008. He later moved up to VP global sales, then chief sales & marketing officer. The group explained he plays a crucial role in brand management, marketing, digital, sales, revenue management, loyalty programmes, communications and consumer insight.

Speaking on Jones’ appointment, Brown said: “Neal is an engaging leader with a wealth of commercial knowledge. In this new role, he will be instrumental in driving demand into Marriott International’s diverse portfolio of brands, expanding the reach of our travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy, and developing innovative strategies to further enhance the customer experience across the EMEA region.”

As part of his promotion, Jones will be asked to leave Dubai and relocate to the London HQ.