Marriott Intl appoints chief sales & marketing officer, EMEA

Hospitality
News
Published: 5 February 2020 - 9:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Marriott International has announced Neal Jones as its chief sales & marketing officer, EMEA.

Joining the leadership team, Jones will be led by group president, EMEA, Liam Brown.

Jones has had an extensive career with Marriott, holding various sales leadership roles between 1995 and 2008. He later moved up to VP global sales, then chief sales & marketing officer. The group explained he plays a crucial role in brand management, marketing, digital, sales, revenue management, loyalty programmes, communications and consumer insight.

Speaking on Jones’ appointment, Brown said: “Neal is an engaging leader with a wealth of commercial knowledge. In this new role, he will be instrumental in driving demand into Marriott International’s diverse portfolio of brands, expanding the reach of our travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy, and developing innovative strategies to further enhance the customer experience across the EMEA region.”

As part of his promotion, Jones will be asked to leave Dubai and relocate to the London HQ.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

KBR awarded major PMC services contract for ADNOC's Ghasha concession
    Saudi Aramco CEO urges for closer collaboration on cybersecurity in the energy industry
      Tabreed in advanced talks to buy Emaar Properties' district cooling unit
        Togo breaks ground on 50MW Mohammed Bin Zayed PV solar complex
          Egypt's young video editor Ahmed Hafez

            More related galleries

            Photos: Hakkasan Dubai launches Dim Sum Fridays
              Photos: North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles
                Photos : Hutong opens in dubai
                  Photos: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week