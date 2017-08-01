Massimo Bottura hoping to collaborate with Expo 2020

Italian culinary maestro Massimo Bottura hopes to work with Expo 2020 to redistribute surplus food to those in need.



It follows on from the work Bottura did at Milan’s Expo in 2015, where he launched his first Refettorio project and served thousands of people per day.

Speaking to Esquire Middle East on a visit to his restaurant in Dubai in December, Bottura said: “It would be an amazing step if we could build on what we did in Milan here as well. One of the first things we did when we signed the deal to open Torno Subito at the W Hotel, was to create an agreement between the hotel and the Food Bank here in Dubai, who redistribute surplus – not waste! – food to people in need outside of the city. We all have to think of the planet and have to have accountability for the actions that we take.”

The chef behind three Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana also visited Torno Subito last October to launch the partnership with the UAE Food Bank and highlight ways that chefs in the city can help cut down on food waste.

He said: “Alongside partnerships with organisations such as the UAE Food Bank, there are simple things that chefs can do. For example, if you have a chicken filet dish on your menu you can ensure the skin, legs, bones and any other parts are used - it’s so easy. We have to confront our every day to overcome this problem.”