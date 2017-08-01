Shaza Hotels eyes expansion in Turkey

Hospitality group Shaza Hotels has revealed plans for expansion across Turkey.

The group, which specialises in transformational lodging, made the announcement at the Turkish Tourism Investors Association TTYD in Istanbul.

Plans include wellness resorts, themed retreats and historical properties connected to heritage and cultural sites.

Shaza Hotels VP, Chris Nader said: “Shaza represents the cultures of the Silk Route, and Turkey is a strategic market for our story and expansion plans. We spent the last few years growing our brands in the Middle East and have now established an office in Istanbul to actively pursue opportunities in Turkey and surrounding markets. The country is ready to welcome new and fresh brands, and our unique brand proposition fits perfectly the needs of investors and travellers, both from a concept standpoint and investment criteria standpoint.”

Nader continued, stressing Shaza had plans to grow in locations outside of Istanbul and Bodrum. He said: “We would of course like to manage properties in these two highly performing cities; however, we also see immense potential in secondary cities and remote destinations. Turkey has so much richness in terms of culture, heritage and nature outside the main cities, and the country needs to promote these locations by developing quality hotels, resorts and retreats to attract the new generation of travellers. This is what we want to achieve.”

Shaza explained that Turkey has the potential to attract more than 75 million foreign tourists, equating to US$65 billion in tourism revenues by 2023.