Underground bar opens at Andaz Dubai The Palm

The newly opened Andaz Dubai The Palm has launched a bar in its basement.

Underground venue Knox offers up a range of signature cocktails including a collection of old fashioneds and original offerings from its team of mixologists.

Knox’s menu isn’t for those on a diet, with burgers, tacos, and fried-everything on offer for customers wishing to enjoy a hearty meal. The signature menu item is the Big Knox burger, a 15cm high double beef burger with beef bacon, provolone cheese, onion rings, and tomato relish.

The new bar has a rule breaker theme, with guests encouraged to try and get away with breaking any of the seven Knox rules – those who get caught get added to a Wall of Shame, while those who break the rules and upload the evidence to Instagram gets added to the Wall of Fame and given special member-only benefits as part of its Tribe Club.

Knox is open from 5pm to 2am, Sunday to Thursday, and 5pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday.