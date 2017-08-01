Abu Dhabi partners with Sojern to boost tourism

Published: 6 February 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

In a bid to boost tourism, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a partnership with travel marketing company Sojern.

Sojern will provide its real-time travel audience targeting software to DCT Abu Dhabi, helping it control its digital marketing strategies.

Sojern will leverage its network of global data partnerships to produce algorithms on travellers’ booking behaviour. Using this information, targeted marketing messages are produced and can be adapted to support and promote Abu Dhabi’s own campaigns.

Those looking at competing destinations can also be identified and steered towards Abu Dhabi’s tourist offerings through tailored ads. Past customers who booked with competitors are also found using Sojern’s algorithms; they are then sent relevant promotional offers in Abu Dhabi.

DCT Abu Dhabi destination marketing director, Saeed Rashed Al Saeed said: “Now, by managing our digital marketing campaigns within our own DSP, coupled with Sojern’s rich dataset for audience targeting, it enables us to monitor campaign performance, daily ad spend and total return on our campaign investments with more ease. Our tailored solution allows us to respond even faster to the ever-changing dynamics of the travel market and keeps us at the forefront of that change.”

Sojern VP of EMEA, Chris Blaine continued: “By working together in a flexible and transparent way, we are able to increase tourism to Abu Dhabi and create stronger and more meaningful relationships with the city’s customers.”


