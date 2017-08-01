Al Bustan Centre & Residence sets up medical camp for staff

Al Bustan Centre & Residence has provided its staff members with a pop-up medical centre.

The property explained it regularly sets up the camps as part of its commitment to maintaining the health of its workforce.

Dr. Sabitha Mohammed saw 60 employees, checking them for kidney-related diseases, while also advising them on disease prevention, healthy eating habits and proper hydration. The camp also provided tests for BP, blood sugar, BMI, body composition and cholesterol levels.

The four-star hotel continuously runs initiatives for its staff, last month it held a public speaking workshop for more than 25 of its employees.

Al Bustan Centre and Residence COO, Moussa El Hayek explained: “As a leading hotel residence popular among business and leisure travellers, Al Bustan Centre & Residence has always paid attention to its employee’s wellbeing.”

He further added, “It is important to encourage our employees to maintain healthy lifestyle habits that will have positive impact on their health and service to guests.”