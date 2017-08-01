Al Bustan Centre & Residence sets up medical camp for staff

Hospitality
News
Al Bustan Centre & Residence sets up medical camp for staff
The camp also provided tests for BP, blood sugar, BMI, body composition and cholesterol levels
Published: 6 February 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Al Bustan Centre & Residence has provided its staff members with a pop-up medical centre.

The property explained it regularly sets up the camps as part of its commitment to maintaining the health of its workforce.

Dr. Sabitha Mohammed saw 60 employees, checking them for kidney-related diseases, while also advising them on disease prevention, healthy eating habits and proper hydration. The camp also provided tests for BP, blood sugar, BMI, body composition and cholesterol levels.

The four-star hotel continuously runs initiatives for its staff, last month it held a public speaking workshop for more than 25 of its employees.

Al Bustan Centre and Residence COO, Moussa El Hayek explained: “As a leading hotel residence popular among business and leisure travellers, Al Bustan Centre & Residence has always paid attention to its employee’s wellbeing.”

He further added, “It is important to encourage our employees to maintain healthy lifestyle habits that will have positive impact on their health and service to guests.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai International’s first-ever traffic dip fails to oust it from world top-spot
    UK aviation industry pledges zero net carbon emissions by 2050
      Intertek highlights significance of management system standards in achieving sustainability goals
        Zain sees profits soar on the back of successful digitalisation strategy in Saudi Arabia
          Deal or no deal, CCS-UK will help avoid border delays with new RoRo solution

            More related galleries

            Photos: Royal Tulip Muscat in Oman
              Photos: Hakkasan Dubai launches Dim Sum Fridays
                Photos: North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles
                  Photos : Hutong opens in dubai
                    Photos: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai