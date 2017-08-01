Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts properties given Green Globe certification

Maldives-based Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts has made public three of its properties have been recognised for sustainability initiatives.

Oblu Helengeli, Ozen by Atmosphere at Maadhoo and Oblu Select at Sangeli were all awarded Green Globe certifications in recognition of their conservation efforts towards local people and nature.

Atmosphere, which currently operates five resorts in the Maldives, explained it is constantly aware of its responsibility for helping in global environmental issues. All of its resorts use glass bottles produced by the resort and uphold a plastic straw ban.

Ozen by Atmosphere produces its own electricity via floating solar panels, with this practice planned to be implemented at the remaining four properties. In addition, the properties share Maldivian culture and heritage with their guests.

Green Globe Certification is a body for corporate sustainability, founded in 1993, recognised in over 180 countries and operating in 50 countries. To ensure the Maldives properties were certified, Green Globe brought in staff to work through more than 300 different criteria, taking into account sustainability, environmental protection, social impact and respect to cultural heritage.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts COO and president, Giri Venkata said: "As the Maldives is one of the most endangered tourist destinations in the world, environmental conservation and sustainability has always been a key element to our operations and integral in all that we do. Since the establishment of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts in 2013, we have worked to become more and more sustainable.”