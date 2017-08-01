Bidfood ME unveils Gulfood 2020 plans

Bidfood ME, a regional multi-channel foodservice provider of international F&B brands, has announced its participation at the 25th Gulfood exhibition.

The company’s stand will showcase a range of product innovations across its global portfolio. Displays include plant-based cheese from Violife, high-oleic cooking oil from FlavOil, a range of product developments from Kraft Heinz, and a selection of gourmet salt from Cornish Sea Salt.

In an effort to show the potential of these products, Bidfood will also arrange chefs and mixologists to produce daily menu creations at the stand.

More than 15 brands within Bidfood’s portfolio will be represented, 12 of which will have their own smaller dedicated stands. Brands include Kraft Heinz, Violife, Sweet Street, General Mills, CSM, FlavOil, Cornish Sea Salt, Black & White Coffee, The Handmade Cake Co., Pacific West, Bridor and Monin.

Bidfood ME CEO, Hisham Al Jamil explained: “With a show as big as Gulfood in terms of reach and exposure, it is an incredible opportunity for Bidfood Middle East to reinforce why we are the leading foodservice distributor in the region. Not only does the quality of the brands we carry speak volumes, but our constant search for innovative products also allows us to remain ahead of the curve.”

He continued: “This year’s theme at Gulfood [Innovation that Drives Profitability] is exactly what people can expect at our stand: a fascinating, curated range of product innovations that help drive profitability and provide a front-and-back-of-house solution to the F&B world. We invite everybody to pass by our stand, talk to our regional team, ask about the products and experience our range first-hand.”