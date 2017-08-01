Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island announces Bob Marley tribute

Cove Beach at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island has announced a Bob Marley tribute evening on the occasion of his 75th birthday anniversary.

Part of its weekly JMRCK entertainment event, the themed evening will include music from the late Marley, along with a Caribbean BBQ and drinks package.

The event will take place on February 6 from 6pm till late. The BBQ package will be on offer from 7pm – 11pm, priced at AED249 with soft drinks and AED349 with house drinks.

Music and dance events are at the core of Cove Beach, a beachside hotspot. In January this year, the venue’s general manager, Marta Sayalero shared with Hotelier Middle East she allocates time each day to plan such events.

Going through her day, she revealed: “The management team have a catch-up to go through the weekly agenda and any special venue requirements. We discuss numbers and ﬁgures, give guidelines and target strategies and brainstorm any venue improvements so we can continue to exceed expectations.”

She continued: “I jump back into operations and oversee the set up for the evening which includes an array of lively events and activations. They span everything from chilled-out unplugged live sessions, salsa and bachata classes and house music parties.”