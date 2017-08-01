Carlton Hotels & Suites reflags Ramada Chelsea hotel

Carlton Hotels & Suites has announced the addition of Carlton Al Barsha Hotel to its portfolio.

Previously the Ramada Chelsea, the reflagging is part of Carlton’s current expansion plans across the region.

The four-star property comprises 229 rooms, along with an all-day dining venue, and three other F&B venues. For MICE travellers there are four meeting rooms, capable of housing 300 conference guests or 240 banqueting guests.

Other facilities include a fitness centre, a rooftop pool and an outdoor summer terrace.

Carlton Hotels & Sutes CEO, Hosni Abdlehadi explained: “As a part of the strategic growth plan in increasing the footprint of Carlton Hotels & Suites in the region, the recently rebranded Ramada Chelsea opens as Carlton Al Barsha Hotel.”

The group revealed in 2017 it eyed to have 2,000 hotel rooms by this year. Currently there are 1,142 rooms are in Dubai, 85 in Jordan and 90 in the Czech Republic.