Le Méridien Abu Dhabi brings in executive sous chef

Hospitality
News
Le Méridien Abu Dhabi brings in executive sous chef
Vicky Anand
Published: 6 February 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi has appointed Vicky Anand as its executive sous chef to work across F&B venues.

In his role, Anand will be expected to educate his culinary team on using and sourcing fresh and local produce found throughout the UAE. He will then be responsible for creating menus based on thee sustainable ingredients.

The Indian national has worked across the UAE, working at the St. Regis Hotel, Bahi Ajman Palace, Courtyard Marriott Dubai and The Oberoi in a number of culinary positions.

Speaking on his skills, Anand said: “I bring my skills on the plate for families and friends to enjoy, showcasing various methods and tastes for a truly unique dining experience while keeping my basics rooted deep.”
