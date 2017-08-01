Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort makes double chef appointment

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort makes double chef appointment
Niko Alania and Paola Citali Arenas
Published: 6 February 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Five-star property Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort has appointed two sous chefs to work at separate F&B venues.

Chef Paola Citali Arenas will work in El Sombrero, the hotel’s Mexican restaurant. In her role, she will be responsible for creating menus that combine Mexican and Mediterranean cuisines.

Prior to her appointment at Sheraton, she had worked with the Hyatt Regency team in Houston, Texas, followed by a post at Park Hyatt in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile chef Niko Alania has been appointed at La Mamma, the Italian F&B venue of the property. In his role he will be responsible for creating new ideas and concepts for the restaurant, hoping to elevate Italian cuisine in Abu Dhabi as a whole.

Holding more than 14 years of experience, he was worked at a handful of Italian restaurants across Georgia before his move to the UAE capital.
