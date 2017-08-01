DXB world's busiest airport for sixth year running

Hospitality
News
DXB world's busiest airport for sixth year running
India held its position as the top destination for DXB by passenger numbers
Published: 7 February 2020 - 5 a.m.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has held its spot as the world’s busiest airport for a sixth consecutive year, despite announcing its first fall in traffic.

Reported by sister publication Aviation Business Middle East, the airport saw 86,396,757 passengers in 2019, making it the world's busiest yet again despite a 3% drop in traffic.

Dubai Airports CEO, Paul Griffiths attributed the drop to runway closures and refurbishment projects in April, along with Boeing 737 Max groundings and the bankruptcy of Jet Airways.

He said: “While customer numbers in 2019 were lower than the preceding year, the impact of the 45-day closure of the runway, the bankruptcy of Jet Airways, as well as the grounding of the Boeing’s 737 Max accounted for an estimated 3.2 million passengers over the course of the year, and indicate underlying growth at DXB.”

Aviation Business highlighted wait times fell by more than 15%, the airport also reported a delivery success rate of 99.96% among its 73 million bags.

India held its position as the top destination for DXB by passenger numbers, equating to 11.9 million. This was followed by KSA with 6.3 million and the UK at 6.2 million.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Family adventure movie “The Call of the Wild” reveals release date
    Could the US be poised to buy a stake in Nokia and Ericsson?
      Koch Industries agrees to acquire all of Infor
        In pictures: Nordic Rentals invests in DiGiCo SD12s, SD10s and SD5s
          Ericsson pulls out of MWC 2020 amid Coronavirus fears

            More related galleries

            Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota
              Photos: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach unveils 11 renovated imperial suites
                Photos: Top Family destinations from Rehlaty
                  Photos: Refined Asian cuisine at Shanghai Me
                    Photos: Royal Tulip Muscat in Oman