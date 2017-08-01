DXB world's busiest airport for sixth year running

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has held its spot as the world’s busiest airport for a sixth consecutive year, despite announcing its first fall in traffic.

Reported by sister publication Aviation Business Middle East, the airport saw 86,396,757 passengers in 2019, making it the world's busiest yet again despite a 3% drop in traffic.

Dubai Airports CEO, Paul Griffiths attributed the drop to runway closures and refurbishment projects in April, along with Boeing 737 Max groundings and the bankruptcy of Jet Airways.

He said: “While customer numbers in 2019 were lower than the preceding year, the impact of the 45-day closure of the runway, the bankruptcy of Jet Airways, as well as the grounding of the Boeing’s 737 Max accounted for an estimated 3.2 million passengers over the course of the year, and indicate underlying growth at DXB.”

Aviation Business highlighted wait times fell by more than 15%, the airport also reported a delivery success rate of 99.96% among its 73 million bags.

India held its position as the top destination for DXB by passenger numbers, equating to 11.9 million. This was followed by KSA with 6.3 million and the UK at 6.2 million.