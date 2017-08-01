Leading Yachts of the World appoints CEO

Digital marketing platform Leading Yachts of the World has named Anthony Brisacq as its CEO as it readies for its Asia-Pacific debut.

Leading Yachts of the World is an intelligence-powered system for yachting agencies to access a network of customers, improving distribution channels within the travel market.

Access to the yachts on the platform is by subscription-only, reserved for select travel agencies, five-star resorts and a handful of suppliers. Brisacq hopes this practice will elevate the start-up to be one of the most exclusive and luxurious distribution channels.

Holding close to two decades of experience in the yacht chartering business, Brisacq aims to bring his own passion to the digital platform.

He explained: “With Leading Yachts of the World, we will be implementing a state-of-the-art software paired with a new selling strategy and business model for the luxury hospitality and travel trade industry. Today it is no longer enough to generate traffic, but advertising must be coupled with conversion software, CRM automation and sales forces.”

He continued: Our service offering, which combines these digital services in an ecosystem of qualified users for the yachting industry, is a game-changer for the luxury sector – a first in Asia - and we are thrilled about our upcoming launch here in the region.”