The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal bar appoints sous chef

Hospitality
News
The Ritz - Carlton Abu dhabi, Grand Canal sous chef Tanujidera Lande
Published: 7 February 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Barfly by Buddha Bar, located within The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal hotel, has appointed Tanujidera Lande as sous chef.

In his role, Lande will apply his culinary experience to build diverse Asian menus. The chef has experience in Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Malaysian and Indonesian cuisines.

The menu includes edamame, seafood, miso soup, spring rolls, calamari, tempura, gyoza, wagyu beef, pasta and a range of wok dishes.

Beyond dish concepts, the chef will be responsible for maintaining a positive culinary experience for all guests.
