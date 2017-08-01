Atlantis, The Palm holds Women Riders World Relay

Hospitality
News
Atlantis, The Palm holds Women Riders World Relay
Culminating on February 1, more than 50 female bikers took part
Published: 8 February 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Five-star resort Atlantis, The Palm was the final point in the Women Rider World Relay (WRWR).

Culminating on February 1, more than 50 female bikers took part. Over the course of a year, 80 global ambassadors took part in the relay, passing the baton through 80 countries.

The relay was created to raise awareness of female participation across all parts of cycling and motorcycling.

Tarabay Saab, a participant of the Dubai leg commented: “We look at WRWR as a great opportunity to highlight Dubai as the multicultural diversity hub, which empowers women to practice any sports or hobby of their choice – including motorcycling.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Rami Jaber's The Misfits slated for 2020 release
    Toyota and Panasonic team up to advance solid-state battery development
      Family adventure movie “The Call of the Wild” reveals release date
        Could the US be poised to buy a stake in Nokia and Ericsson?
          Koch Industries agrees to acquire all of Infor

            More related galleries

            Photos: Indochine DIFC introduces lunch menu
              Photos: Four Seasons property openings in 2020
                Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota
                  Photos: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach unveils 11 renovated imperial suites
                    Photos: Top Family destinations from Rehlaty