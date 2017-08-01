Atlantis, The Palm holds Women Riders World Relay

Five-star resort Atlantis, The Palm was the final point in the Women Rider World Relay (WRWR).

Culminating on February 1, more than 50 female bikers took part. Over the course of a year, 80 global ambassadors took part in the relay, passing the baton through 80 countries.

The relay was created to raise awareness of female participation across all parts of cycling and motorcycling.

Tarabay Saab, a participant of the Dubai leg commented: “We look at WRWR as a great opportunity to highlight Dubai as the multicultural diversity hub, which empowers women to practice any sports or hobby of their choice – including motorcycling.”