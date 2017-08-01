KSA to deny return of expats who visit China

Hospitality
News
KSA to deny return of expats who visit China
Saudi citizens violating the restriction will be penalised
Published: 8 February 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Louise Birchall

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has joined a growing list of countries taking stern measures to slow the international spread of coronavirus.

Sister publication Arabian Business reported KSA will deny expats re-entry into the country if they travelled to China.

Saudi citizens violating the restriction will be penalised, while expatriates will be denied re-entry all together.

Arabian Business stated that, of Saudi’s approximate 13 million expats, no cases of the virus have been reported.

Saudi’s response comes shortly after UAE airports halt operations to all Chinese destinations apart from Beijing. For the travel and tourism industry, the coronavirus issue is an incredibly damaging one; STR collected data noting Mainland China’s hotel occupancy rates have dropped by 75% as citizens are urged to remain indoors.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Five minutes with: Mike Brooks, senior director, APM Consulting, Aspen Techchnology
    Impact of coronavirus dampens global markets, but could be a boon for chemical demand
      Intertek highlights significance of management system standards in achieving sustainability goals
        Worley names Chris Ashton as chief executive officer and managing director
          Sipchem celebrates successful integration of ‘Sahab’ programme

            More related galleries

            Photos: Four Seasons property openings in 2020
              Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota
                Photos: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach unveils 11 renovated imperial suites
                  Photos: Top Family destinations from Rehlaty
                    Photos: Refined Asian cuisine at Shanghai Me