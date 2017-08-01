KSA to deny return of expats who visit China

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has joined a growing list of countries taking stern measures to slow the international spread of coronavirus.

Sister publication Arabian Business reported KSA will deny expats re-entry into the country if they travelled to China.

Saudi citizens violating the restriction will be penalised, while expatriates will be denied re-entry all together.

Arabian Business stated that, of Saudi’s approximate 13 million expats, no cases of the virus have been reported.

Saudi’s response comes shortly after UAE airports halt operations to all Chinese destinations apart from Beijing. For the travel and tourism industry, the coronavirus issue is an incredibly damaging one; STR collected data noting Mainland China’s hotel occupancy rates have dropped by 75% as citizens are urged to remain indoors.