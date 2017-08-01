Abu Dhabi Ports announces AED100 million investment plan

Abu Dhabi Ports has unveiled its plans for a new cruise jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach, slated to cost AED100 million.

Expected for a Q4 2020 completion and a 2021 launch, the jetty will allow two vessels to dock at any given time, meaning up to 5,000 passengers can travel from the port.

According to state news agency WAM, the expansion will double the port’s visitor capacity.

Abu Dhabi Ports cruise terminal director, Noura Rashed Al Dhaheri said: "Today’s announcement heralds an exciting new phase in the spectacular success of Abu Dhabi’s cruise business at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach. Our commitment to its ongoing development will help us significantly increase the total number of visitors to the island, and reduce the time it takes to move them to and from a vessel.”

The vessel is being built by Dutch construction company Royal BAM Group, its chairman of the board, Eric van Zuthem said: “The awarding of this contract to BAM International is testament to our unparalleled performance in delivering the highest quality marine construction. The new cruise jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach is our first project with Abu Dhabi Ports, and we look forward to commencing a long and successful relationship between our organisations.”

Abu Dhabi’s expansionary efforts come after it was revealed the success of Dubai’s Mina Rashid port. In January it was announced the port has received more than 2.3 million visitors since 2014. Moreover, the terminal saw a 172% increase in passengers in 2018 compared to the previous year.