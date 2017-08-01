Dnata Travel signs five-year agreement with Sabre

Published: 9 February 2020 - noon
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

UAE-based travel agency Dnata Travel has signed a five-year agreement with Sabre Corporation.

Under the agreement, Dnata Travel Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Partner Network will continue to access Sabre’s portfolio of travel technology.

Sabre’s technological services include Sabre Red 360, a platform bringing the data of more than 420 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties and hundreds of tour operators to one place.

Sabre has long since been providing technology to Dnata Travel across the region. Dnata Travel VP air & distribution partnerships, Alan William said: “We expect future collaboration on accelerated innovation, operational simplification and gains in digital user experience as a result of this expanded relationship.”

Sabre Travel Network Middle East VP ME, Abdul Iyer echoed: “Our new agreement will deliver technology and solutions that fulfil latest industry trends such as NDC and virtual payments. Dnata Travel has a strong strategy, and its roadmap to use the latest technologies to create a more personalised travel experience aligns completely with the investments Sabre is making to help agents deliver a more seamless traveller experience.”


