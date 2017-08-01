Enterprise Singapore eyes expansion into Middle Eastern markets

Government agency Enterprise Singapore has unveiled its plans for the expansion into the Middle Eastern market, using Gulfood 2020 to strengthen potential business.

During the three-day exhibition, the agency will develop partnerships with Middle Eastern enterprises in the packaged and fresh food, food product and convenient food industries. The agency hopes to use Gulfood to promote Singapore’s potential as a test-bed for new products in the region.

The Singapore Food Manufacturers’ Association (SFMA) will be bringing 46 F&B companies to Gulfood. Comprising 35 returning companies and 11 debuting, the companies will host Meet-The-Buyer sessions for investors.

SFMA will showcase a range of products, including meat-free Asian items, plant-based items, easy-to-cook noodles and dim sum made with healthier ingredients. Together, 21 food prototypes will be displayed, representing eco-friendly packaging and sustainable food sourcing.

Enterprise Singapore regional group director for MENA, Nael Islam said: “The Middle East has consistently been one of Singapore’s top 10 food export markets since 2015. In the Gulf States particularly, food exports from Singapore have increased steadily for the past three years.”

Islam continued: “Middle East companies interested in developing new food products, such as ready-to-go meals and healthier food options, can also leverage Singapore’s food innovation ecosystem with its high standards in sourcing, processing, manufacturing, and packaging, and close collaboration with research institutes, when partnering Singapore food enterprises.”

SFMA deputy president, Jimmy Soh added: The SFMA has supported about 80 food companies to launch around 70 new food products to market, so far. The capability to support the innovation of localised food products is a key value proposition Singapore companies bring to the region’s growing food and beverage industry and changing consumers’ tastes.”

Gulfood 2020 will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from February 16 to 20.