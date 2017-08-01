Fairmont Ajman appoints executive chef

Fairmont Ajman has named Rober Yousseff Salloum as its executive chef.

In his role Salloum will oversee the resort’s seven F&B venues, including Turkish restaurant Kiyi and Italian eatery Gioia.

Starting his Syria, Salloum has a passion for modern Arabic cuisine. Prior to his appointment, he has worked in the Fujairah property under Fairmont, working as an executive sous chef and being promoted to executive chef three years later.

During his time at Fujairah, he helped the hotel become the UAE’s first to use locally sourced oysters from the nearby Dibba Bay Oyster Farm.

Other roles include chef de partie at the Burj Al Arab, followed by junior sous chef at Madinat Jumeirah Al Qasr Hotel and sous chef at Madinat Jumeirah Mina Al Salam Hotel.

Commenting on Salloum’s appointment, Fairmont Ajman GM, Kosta Kourotsidis said: “We look forward to the positive impact that Rober’s extensive experience in perfecting the art of authentic Arabic cuisine, accompanied by his immaculate track record and diverse expertise in luxury hospitality will bring to the dining venues and business alike, and extend him our heartiest congratulations on joining our award-winning culinary team.”