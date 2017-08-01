Herman Miller brings Civic Tables to Middle East

Hospitality
News
Civic Tables will be available to order across the region from March 2020
Published: 9 February 2020 - 1:30 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Furnishings provider Herman Miller is introducing its Civic Table collection to the Middle East.

The table collection has been designed with work, home and the hospitality industry in mind. It ranges from meeting, conference, café, lounge, collaboration and side tables.

Designers Sam Hecht and Kim Collin urged the tables were created for collaborative working above all else. Hecht explained: “We realised there was a need for tables that could deal with customisation and eclecticism - relevant for unique interiors but made from the same bones.”

Herman Miller MEA regional director, Stacy Stewart continued: “We are proud to launch our latest comprehensive table collection- Civic Tables with a focus on work, home and hospitality. Hecht and Colin’s design expertise along with Herman Miller's undoubtedly high standard of innovation continues to bring our customers universal high-performance collections across the region.”

Civic Tables will be available to order across the region from March 2020.


