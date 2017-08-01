MALT Congress predicts more than 300 attendees

Hospitality
News
MALT Congress predicts more than 300 attendees
The MALT Congress will take place in Rixos Premium JBR
Published: 9 February 2020 - 12:30 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The upcoming Meetings Arabia & Luxury Travel Congress (MALT Congress) has shared its optimism for more than 300 travel experts to gather at the event.

Taking place over two days on February 25 and 26, the congress brings together key leaders in the MICE travel and luxury travel industries. The conference this year will be under the theme of ‘where the world meets Middle East buyers’ and will hold discussions and debates.

The networking event will bring in companies such as ATS Travel, Travel Point Oman, Attar Travel KSA, ACE Travel KSA, Fujairah Holidays, Pan world Travel and Zahid Travel KSA.

Participating suppliers include Genting Cruise Lines, Korea Tourism Organisation, Seoul Tourism Organisation, Global Tour, Lotte Hotel & Resorts, Czech Tourism, Dominican Republic Tourism and Convention & Exhibition Bureau of Georgia.

Optimism for the event is thanks to the current diversification taking place in the meeting industry. Organiser QNA International explained that more millennials are entering the industry, bringing with them a new set of priorities in the industry.

Trends include transformational travel, experience-led travel and cruise tourism, along with a greater importance put on the spa and wellness sectors.

QNA International director, Sidh N.C. said: “The development of the business tourism industry has revolutionised through these years that has led to this sector making a significant contribution to the overall economy. Through this event, we not only want to redefine the business potential of the Middle Easts’ outbound meetings/travel industry but provide a strategic business platform to cultivate meaningful relationships or partnerships that can benefit to strengthen the sector as a whole.”

The MALT Congress will take place in Rixos Premium JBR.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Agthia Group Announces 2019 preliminary results
    São Paulo opens trade promotion office in UAE
      India lowers its expectations for spectrum sales in 2020
        INEOS becomes principal partner to Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team
          Chinaplas 2020 postponed amid coronavirus fears

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Skalar 360 reimagined for nightclub in Amsterdam
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: Indochine DIFC introduces lunch menu
                  Photos: Four Seasons property openings in 2020
                    Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota