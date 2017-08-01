Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights names director of finance

Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights has named Levent Tasbas as its director of finance.
Tasbas holds extensive experience in hotel management and operations, pre-openings, team building and management, cost and risk management, budget and planning, forecasting, investment decisions and financial reporting.
Before moving to Dubai, he has worked across the globe and holds knowledge regarding Turkey, Germany, Russia and Egypt.Prior to his position at the 1,015-key property, Tasbas has been the multi-property director of finance & accounting at Goddess of Bodrum Hotel & Spa, along with GM at The Grand Blue Sky Hotel and GM and director of finance for Rixos Hotels.