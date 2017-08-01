Millennium Hotels and Resorts partners with Johnson Controls

Millennium Hotels and Resorts has announced a partnership with HVAC company Johnson Controls.

The partnership will see Johnson Controls products and technology rolled out across properties in the portfolio.

Millennium explained the partnership falls in line with its commitment to the UAE Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development. The technology alliance will see energy savings, along with operational cost reductions through energy efficient infrastructure.

Johnson Controls’ portfolio includes air systems, control panels, thermostats, sensors and a variety of security technology, all of which is digitally connected.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA CEO, Kevork Deldelian said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Johnson Controls on sustainable energy solutions to reduce operational costs. The partnership will address Millennium’s entire asset portfolio of existing and new hotels including more than 50 properties across the MEA region to create a scalable, sustainable and smart enterprise solution approach.”

Johnson Controls GCC, VP & GM, Dr. Marcus Schumacher continued: “We are excited to work with visionaries like Millennium Hotels and Resorts that are focused to combine unmatched customer experience with latest energy and digitalization concepts.”

Schumacher continued: “User experience and responsible usage of energy resources are increasingly becoming key diversifiers customer take into consideration when taking buying decisions. The partnership with a leading brand such as Millennium Hotels and Resorts will set a technology benchmark all other players have to be measured against in the near future.”