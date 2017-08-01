NZMP plans multi-product showcase at Gulfood 2020

Fonterra’s ingredients and solutions business NZMP has announced its participation at the upcoming Gulfood exhibition.

NZMP is planning a multi-product showcase at the expo, showcasing a number of its ingredients and insights in the snacking industry.

Ingredients and solutions on display include: snack concepts such as protein bars, balls and brownies made with NZMP protein, high protein drinking yoghurt high protein, flavoured milk, NVMP protein+ instant milk powder that provides 25% more protein per serve and a number of cheeses.

Other plans include showing the potential for protein-fortified dairy products in the region, along with providing F&B manufacturers with insight on the future of the industry.

The company is aiming to capitalise on the growing snacking industry in the region, which it cites will be worth US$58.6 million by 2024.

Fonterra sales director for the Middle East, Simon Penfold explained: “Whilst the number of snacking products launched in the MEA has doubled over the past five years, dairy snack offerings have quadrupled in the same time period. This shows stronger participation among dairy companies in the snacking category”

Penfold also noted the growing value of health and wellness products in the region; NZMP explains the industry has a forecast CAGR of 12% between 2019 and 2024.

Penhold elaborated: With 61% of global consumers enjoying snacking between meals, they are increasingly expecting a range of healthy options. Dairy-based snacks, which are naturally high in quality protein, are best placed to take the lead in the healthy snacking category. Whether it’s proteins in snack foods, yoghurts or beverages, dairy is one of the highest quality ingredients for consumers and manufacturers alike.”

“NZMP is committed to partnering with food and beverage companies across the region to develop targeted formulations that deliver products that consumers want. The rising consumer demand for natural, quality nutrition means food and beverage manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa have a great opportunity to adapt their products to meet the region’s growing health consciousness – and utilise NZMP’s world-leading dairy expertise to do so,” added Penfold.

Gulfood 2020 will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from February 16 to 20.