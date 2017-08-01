Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi unveils Arabic F&B experience

Five-star hotel Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi has introduced a monthly Arabic F&B experience.

Hikayat Arabian Nights will take place on the last Saturday of each month, providing guests with an evening of Arabic food and culture.

Chefs will be brought in to prepare authentic food, guests will also be given entertainment such as belly dancers, tanoura dancers and an oud player.

Dishes to be served include bonfire chicken mandi, charcoal flame Emirati ouzi, Emirati camel with rice, jallab and qamar al-din.

The Hikayat package starts from AED169 per person, inclusive of food and beverages.