Sleep Expo Middle East commences in Dubai

Sleep Expo Middle East is underway, starting today (February 9), lasting until February 11 in Hall 4 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The exhibition brings together leaders within the sleep equipment and product industry. The region’s largest brands congregate to show off the latest innovations, as well as future outlooks for the growing industry.

Exhibitors include companies offering quilting machinery, foam cutting equipment, mattress zippers and threads, along with ticking supplies. The exhibition is broken down into two zones, the Sleep Tech zone showing raw materials, and the Sleep Care zone showing mattresses, pillows, duvets and other sleeping products.

The Expo also comprises a number of panels and conferences, topics include technology in polyurethane processing, technical advances in fabrics, mattress innovation & sustainability, sleep recovery tourism, scope of brick n mortar stores in the region and creating a customer-centric environment.

On the second day of the expo, a workshop will take place on how to build a profitable partnership between retailers and mattress manufacturers. On the final day, the Sleep Expo Awards will take place, recognising key players in the industry in a number of categories.

Director of the organising company, Media Fusion, Taher Patrawala explained: “Consumers now have a heightened awareness that quality sleep is a major part of living a healthy lifestyle. The presence of large number of sleep disorder cases and rise in awareness about the adverse effects of sleep disorders on human health are boosting the market growth.”

He continued: “The global spotlight shines on Dubai with Sleep Expo combining the very best aspects of a world-class trade show. We have designed the event to become a major enabler for industry players. Sleep Expo ME serves as a springboard for discovery of technologies and innovations, as well as a venue to connect with industry peers for benchmarking, sharing market information, and finding new ideas and opportunities for growth.”

The hospitality industry plays a key role in the growth of the sleep industry, the Gulf hospitality industry for example is projected to grow to US$32.5 billion by 2022, feeding into the rising demand for sleep products.