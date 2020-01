Emaar’s Burj Khalifa will celebrate its 10th anniversary on January 4, 2020.

The world’s tallest building – standing at 828 metres – will mark the occasion with a light show, as well as handing out gifts for visitors.

First opened in 2010, Burj Khalifa was opened to coincide with the anniversary of the Accession Day of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and ruler of Dubai.