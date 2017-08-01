Suppliers You Should Know: Zieher

Tell us about your company?

Zieher was founded in 1986 and manufactures luxurious food presentations and wine glasses worldwide. We develop, create and design new items.

How many people are employed by your company?

Zieher has 42 employees at its headquarter in Germany where most of the creation is done, and where sales and services are located. The actual production of the high class design articles is done by highly specialized partners who can provide the mandatory quality Zieher stands for.

What is your annual turnover?

Zieher started in 1986 as a sales company and introduced its ﬁrst own design in 2006. Since then we steadily increased the percentage of Zieher design items in our product range and specialized our market to the luxury sector worldwide. Today we deliver to over 90 countries.

What the core products that you offer to the hospitality industry?

Ever since we invented the ﬁrst highly ﬂexible “Skyline” in 2009, buffet system have been the core product of Zieher, including bowls and plates to be used on said systems. Since 2015 the vision wine glass series is of great importance too.

What sets your company apart from its competitors?

For Zieher the key to success is extraordinary design often manufactured with high quality craftsmanship in small series. Our quality standards require a certain skill level and production of our designs is sometimes complicated or time consuming. All of this prevents mass production and therefore exclusivity as well as some protection against cheap copies

The Skyline design is by far the most copied buffet system, so I guess we did something right there. Of course if you check the quality you will know the difference.

What are your new launches?

Zieher usually presents novelties twice a year, last release was in September including fascinating novelties like an LED-ring for our decanters, an extraordinary buffet stand as well as the “Food-Trees”.

Is your company involved in any sustainability initiatives?

We try and optimise energy and paper consumption, split waste to recyclable materials and some employees have even dedicated themselves to transporting organic waste to a compost box.

How does your service or product add value to a hotel’s offering?

We support our customers and partners by providing extravagant items to make it easier for them to stand out from the crowd. Guests

are very well informed due to online research. Especially food and food presentation are a highly sensitive area. So if our customer can show extraordinary highlights in that sector they might be preferred to others with standard equipment. Additional value is added by social media where food tends to be shared – if it is presented in a fascinating way, the chances of your buffet going viral increase.

