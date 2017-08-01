Comment: Trends that will inspire travel in 2020

With the dawn of the new decade, a new generation of travellers are shaping the industry based on their dynamic and rapidly changing needs. Here are some of the key trends that will be carving the path ahead in 2020:

ECOTOURISM – CLIMATE NEUTRAL TRAVEL

The growing awareness about the impending side effects of climate change will see an even bigger rise in eco conscious travellers in the coming years, led by the younger generation of travellers. As travellers increasingly choose to decrease their ecological footprint they can stay at one of The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL)’s many hotels, which are consistently phasing out single-use plastic across hotels. Be it a stay at IHCL’s first zero single-use plastic resort – Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans – with sustainable practices inherent in its design and services or the Taj Safaris lodges, will allow guests to immerse themselves in a sustainable tourism model with focus on the inclusion of local communities in the business value chain.

RELIGIOUS TOURISM – A TOUCH OF SPIRITUALITY

Religious tourism, sometimes called spiritual tourism, is an emerging segment with its importance rapidly increasing over the years. As a pioneer of religious tourism in the country, IHCL has 32 hotels across key religious destinations. Those looking to explore destinations of religious significance or those that allow them to connect with their inner spirituality in the coming year can explore a stay at one of IHCL’s many hotels across destinations such as Tirupati, Ajmer, Rishikesh, Varanasi; Amritsar and Dwarka among others.

A trend that will be progressively be driven by ‘time-poor’ working millennials, micro-cations will grow in popularity in the coming year as an ideal way to unwind and rejuvenate, while disconnecting from an always connected world. Escape for a mini-cation to Cidade de Goa - IHCL SeleQtions to bring to life the charm of a lesser known side of Goa or simply relax with a staycation at Taj Lands End, Mumbai with sweeping views of the Arabian Sea to welcome 2020.

CULINARY TRAVEL – TO SATIATE THE TASTEBUDS

Culinary tourism continues to be an integral driver of the overall tourism industry, and will only see a sharp rise in the demand for authentic culinary experiences. Guests can sample an eclectic Cal-Indian menu at the Michelin-starred restaurant Campton Place Restaurant, San Francisco or satiate their tastebuds with the traditional flavours of South-west coastal Indian cuisine woven with modern techniques at award-winning restaurant, Quilon in London; to indulge in a truly epicurean experience. Closer to home, gourmands can indulge in delectable pre-plated Indian food at award winning, Varq, New Delhi or enjoy traditional South Western Coastal cuisine at the iconic Karavalli in Bengaluru.