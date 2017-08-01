Storm partners with SCA Germany

The world of speciality coffee and barista competitions is to see a new collaboration between the Storm coffee machine and the SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) in Germany.

Storm will be present at the Deutsche Cuptasting Meisterschaften to be held from February 9 to 11 in Bremen and will be the offical coffee machine of the Deutsche Barista & Deutsche Latte Art Meisterschaften competitions from February 28 to March 1in Hamburg. The speciality machine will also be used at the Deutscher Brewers Cup & Coffee in Good Spirits Meisterschaften from March 26 to 28 in Unterhaching.

The sponsorship agreement will see the use of Storm Standard for all the national finals, with the competing baristas benefitting from a wealth of knowledge developed over the years thanks to collaborations with champions such as Arnon Thitiprasert and Michalis Dimitrakopoulos.

“We are particularly proud that SCA Germany has chosen to rely on Storm technology to guarantee the highest technical standards for these three competitions,” said Federico Gallia, CEO of Storm Barista Attitude. “Since its launch at Host 2017, Storm has always engaged in promoting the professionalism of baristas and supports these competitions to the full, aiming to spread the culture of specialty coffee and to recognize technical excellence and know-how throughout the world. Moreover, the German market has shown a particular interested in the potential of Storm and we are pleased to be able to promote our brand further through these types of events."

For more information, visit www.stormbaristaattitude.com