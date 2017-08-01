Women in Hospitality: 24 - Chantel Moore

Chantel Moore has had many ﬁrsts and big moments. Currently, she’s working on the opening of Accor’s ﬁrst lifestyle hotel in the Middle East, and the ﬁrst 25hours hotel outside of Europe due to open in 2020.

She has overseen the handover of two ﬂagship ﬁve-star hotels in Lebanon and has also handled the closure of the Metropolitan Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road as the GM.

Moore's advice is: “Work for great leaders who you inspire to be like. And build a strong network and people around you who support your career." In addition to its WAAG (Women at AccorHotels Generation) initiative, AccorHotels is supporting diversity with the launch of “RiiSE” and longer maternity leave for female employees.

By the numbers