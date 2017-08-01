Women in Hospitality: 24 - Chantel Moore

Hospitality
News
Women in Hospitality: 24 - Chantel Moore
Chantel Moore
Published: 11 January 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Chantel Moore has had many ﬁrsts and big moments. Currently, she’s working on the opening of Accor’s ﬁrst lifestyle hotel in the Middle East, and the ﬁrst 25hours hotel outside of Europe due to open in 2020.

She has overseen the handover of two ﬂagship ﬁve-star hotels in Lebanon and has also handled the closure of the Metropolitan Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road as the GM.

Moore's advice is: “Work for great leaders who you inspire to be like. And build a strong network and people around you who support your career." In addition to its WAAG (Women at AccorHotels Generation) initiative, AccorHotels is supporting diversity with the launch of “RiiSE” and longer maternity leave for female employees.

By the numbers

  • 0.5 years in role
  • 0.5 years in company
  • 14 years in region
  • 26 years in hospitality


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Etihad and Gulf Air collaborate on loyalty programmes
    ADNOC to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 25% by 2030
      Volcanic eruption disrupts UAE flights to Manila
        Shell announces partnership with the Netherlands for Expo 2020 Dubai
          Parker to conduct new filter membrane application R&D

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Residences Tunis
              Photos: New Hope Street hotel in Liverpool
                Photos: Samujana Villas in Thailand
                  Photos: The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 5-1