Women in Hospitality: 25 - Dorsai Khaghani

In her current role, Dorsai Khaghani leads a team of 20 of which 13 are women.

Her passion for hospitality has helped her to achieve professional milestones in the companies she has worked for while contributing to revenue growth and increased awareness of the properties.

Khaghani is the only female on the Soﬁtel Dubai The Palm executive committee and demonstrates her strength as a strategic leader and decision maker at the hotel.

She has always encouraged her female team members to progress in their careers by providing training and encouraging internal promotions. In addition, Khaghani has worked with other department heads in order to assure they do the same for their teams.

By the numbers