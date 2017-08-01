Bianca & Bianco brings affordable luxury to UAE’s fit-out market

A new concept providing bath and kitchen solutions, Bianca & Bianco is set to launch its first showroom in Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road on January 13th, 2020.

Catering to the needs of large commercial and residential projects looking for competitively priced international quality fittings, BnB will also serve clients looking for a wide range of solutions from luxurious Italian porcelain slabs to Arabesque wall accents.

With close to two decades of real estate experience in the emirate, Ahid Shaikh, along with the other founders of BnB, identified a gap for reasonably priced luxury fittings in the industry. Shaikh, who is also the chairman of Déjà vu Real Estate, said: “There are two clear segments where we see a need gap. One is homeowners, who are seeking a classy and cosmopolitan look for their new homes, or looking to upgrade existing properties to increase valuation and ensure a steady return on investment. And the other is Dubai’s growing residential & commercial projects market”.

A Faithful+Gould’s report forecasts the UAE fit-out market to reach US $973.4m (AED3.4bn) by 2022. At the same time, the renovations and refurbishment market in UAE is on the rise. Experts estimate renovations can add between 10-15% to the selling price, something that is promoting a lot of owners to remodel and upgrade their older properties.

Shaikh believes Dubai’s growing leisure, retail, dining, hospitality and entertainment destinations that are built with experience at their core, need products that exude class but are also functional, low on maintenance and durable for heavy-use. And he feels BnB fits that niche well.

BnB’s key product lines in porcelain slabs & tiling, sanitary-ware and cutting-edge kitchen solutions include Italian and Spanish brands that have been curated and carefully handpicked by BnB’s team of international designers. The company’s signature product is its Big Slabs collection of wall and floor tiling that infuses seamless elegance to interior decor, akin to that of a five-star hotel lobby, for a nominal cost. While its bath range comprises elegant counter tops, wall hung or under counter basins, and smart faucets and shower mixers, kitchen solutions are functional and new age, designed to increase efficiency.

At the core of BnB’s philosophy is its commitment to give back to the local design community. To this effect, a dedicated area has been designated in the showroom for conducting knowledge sharing and training workshops.

Customers can also benefit from these workshops as well as from BnB’s multilingual team of handpicked experts and international designers (Arab, Minimalist & French styling) who will provide free design consultations. Interior designers, consultants, architects, and fit-out companies in Dubai will also be welcome to attend sessions with international designers and experts to learn more about tiling trends and technicalities and industry best practices.