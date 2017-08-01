Dur Hospitality to run three hotels in KSA’s holy cities

Dur Hospitality to run three hotels in KSA’s holy cities
Sultan Al Otaibi
Published: 12 January 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Saudi-based Dur Hospitality has signed lease, management and operation contracts for three hotels across Madinah and Makkah.

The contracts were signed with Al-Manakha Urban Project Development Holding Company and will result in 1,365 rooms scheduled to open in two phases. The first phase will take place in 2021 while the second will take place the following year.

Sister publication Arabian Business reported Dur Hospitality saying it will run the hotels through its subsidiary Makarem, a hotel brand specialising in religious travel in Makkah and Madinah.

Once opened, the hotels will be situated near the Prophet’s Mosque, giving a better experience to religious tourists explained Dur.

Dur elaborated the contracts feed into its commitment to aid the Saudi Vision 2030, an initiative to diversify the Saudi economy through growing sectors such as hospitality and tourism.

Dur Hospitality CEO Sultan Al Otaibi said: "We seek to contribute to the long-term goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 through our expansion and development plans in Makkah and Madinah, which are evident through our hotel brand Makarem and our goal to increase the number of rooms to 5,000 by 2023. This is a pioneering development to provide world class hotel services in the spirit of the Saudi hospitality."

Al-Manakha Urban Project Development Holding Company CEO Walid Al Ahmadi revealed the project will also comprise public squares, shopping areas and parks according to Arabian Business.

