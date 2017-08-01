Heavy rain causes major disruption at Dubai International Airport

Continuous heavy rainfall in the UAE has caused major disruptions at Dubai International Airport, with Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport taking on several redirected flights.

Sister-publication Aviation Business Middle East reported Emirates and flydubai have been forced to delay and redirect flights.

Dubai Media Office said ponds had formed in areas of the airport after more than 300mm of rain fell in two hours. Dubai Airports elaborated on Saturday that it was “experiencing operational disruptions” expected to last till the following day.

Aviation Business Middle East reported the operator saying: “We are working closely with our service partners to get back to full operations as soon as possible, however flight delays are expected to continue through the day with some cancellations and diversions to Dubai World Central (DWC).”

It continued: “Dubai Airports confirms that operations at Dubai International (DXB) continue to be hampered by the knock-on effects of water-logging caused by heavy rainfall…which has resulted in a number of flight delays, cancellations and diversions.”

DXB is the world's busiest airport; in the first nine months of 2019 it reached 64.5 million passengers.