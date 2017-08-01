Heavy rain causes major disruption at Dubai International Airport

Hospitality
News
Heavy rain causes major disruption at Dubai International Airport
DXB is the world's busiest airport; in the first nine months of 2019 it reached 64.5 million passengers
Published: 12 January 2020 - 1:15 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Continuous heavy rainfall in the UAE has caused major disruptions at Dubai International Airport, with Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport taking on several redirected flights.

Sister-publication Aviation Business Middle East reported Emirates and flydubai have been forced to delay and redirect flights.

Dubai Media Office said ponds had formed in areas of the airport after more than 300mm of rain fell in two hours. Dubai Airports elaborated on Saturday that it was “experiencing operational disruptions” expected to last till the following day.

Aviation Business Middle East reported the operator saying: “We are working closely with our service partners to get back to full operations as soon as possible, however flight delays are expected to continue through the day with some cancellations and diversions to Dubai World Central (DWC).”

It continued: “Dubai Airports confirms that operations at Dubai International (DXB) continue to be hampered by the knock-on effects of water-logging caused by heavy rainfall…which has resulted in a number of flight delays, cancellations and diversions.”

DXB is the world's busiest airport; in the first nine months of 2019 it reached 64.5 million passengers.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Nigeria’s Attorney General drops $2bn tax claim against MTN Group
    Fluor partnership wins EPC services contract for Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation PDH unit
      Saudi Arabia to grant new MVNO licences in 2020
        Borouge establishes a marketing company in Egypt
          RESEARCH: Passengers in Middle East airports ‘are happier’

            More related galleries

            Photos: Samujana Villas in Thailand
              Photos: The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi
                Power List: Women in Hospitality - 5-1
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: Vanitas at Palazzo Versace Dubai