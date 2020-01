Professional kitchen supplier Rational has appointed Thomas Hofer as its new managing director for NME.

Hofer will take over the role from Simon Parke-Davis from February 1, 2020, with the handover phase currently underway.

The new managing director has been employed by Rational Group since January 2014 and was most recently the temporary managing director of its subsidiary in Spain. He will relocate to Dubai for the new role.

Alexander Wimmer, executive vice president EMEA, will lead Rational in NME temporarily until Hofer is in place.