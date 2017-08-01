Report: Interest in Saudi grows following tourist visa announcement

Hospitality
News
YouGov surveyed tourists from China, the USA and key European feeder markets
Published: 12 January 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Global interest in Saudi’s new tourism industry is growing according to a report.

Of the 9,521 surveyed, more than a fifth (22%) said they were more likely to visit Jeddah now compared to five years prior.

YouGov surveyed tourists from China, the USA and key European feeder markets. The data showed that Italian tourists were the most interested in visiting, with 35% revealing interest. Following was Spain with 23%, China with 22%, Germany and France with 19%, UK with 15% and USA with 14%.

The research also identified the Al Ula city as a growing point of intrigue for tourists. Chinese millennials showed interest in the city, with 35% saying they’d be keen to visit the UNESCO heritage site. Sister publication Arabian Business explained the site was known only to a few travellers before the tourist visa was introduced in September last year.

The data pointed towards a growing tourism sector in all the whole region, with 73% of people saying they’d rather visit several destinations rather than a single location.

Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage chairman of the board of directors H.E. Ahmed bin Aqil Al Khatib said: "We are welcoming more visitors and investors than ever before. To those thinking of visiting Saudi Arabia in 2020, you won't find a warmer welcome anywhere in the world."

