Rixos Bab Al Bahr confirms discounts during half marathon

Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah has confirmed its offers to coincide with the nearby half marathon.

Participants of the half marathon will be provided with a discount room package. Upon showing their marathon participant number, guests will receive an AED 1,050 per night price in a deluxe room, along with early check-in and late check-out.

There is also a day use pass offer priced at AED375 for one person or AED700 for two. In the pass is access to the property’s spa, sports and recreational facilities, as well as F&B discounts across the hotel’s 15 venues.

The half marathon will take place on February 21, with the route taking runners around the shorelines of Al Marjan Island.

Speaking about its participation, Rixos Bab Al Bahr general manager Horst Walther Jones told Hotelier Middle East: "We are delighted to support the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon this year, a first-rate sporting event that is aligned with Rixos core pillars of wellbeing and fitness. We look forward to welcoming that weekend participants from across the globe along with their friends and families, so that they enjoy limitless experiences in our all-inclusive beachfront resort, while unwinding and celebrating their achievements with us in Rixos Bab Al Bahr.”