Rotana names permanent president & CEO

Rotana Hotels has named Guy Hutchinson as its president & CEO.

Hutchinson had been acting CEO since January 2019 and holds more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has held management positions in Rotana within the UAE, as well as positions at Hilton across India, China, Japan and Australia.

Rotana cites its introduction of a franchise model as one of Hutchinson’s key achievements. Rotana explained it has completed five franchise agreements last year, supporting the group’s efforts in business diversification.

The group has also expanded its global sales offices, opening in Paris, Milan, Turkey and Amsterdam to stimulate business from crucial feeder markets.

Last year the company announced its soft-opening of Johari Rotana in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The news marked the group’s debut into the East African market. It also announced in 2019 its plans to open three properties in KSA in the first quarter of 2020, the properties will equate to a total of 991 rooms.

Speaking on Hutchinson’s promotion, Rotana chairman Nasser Al Nowais said: “On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to congratulate Hutchinson on his promotion to president & CEO. Leveraging his extensive industry experience, as well as his progressive and dynamic leadership skills, he led the team at Rotana to deliver a remarkable year in 2019 despite challenging market conditions. I am confident that Rotana will continue to go from strength to strength under his tenure, as we continue to push ahead with our vision to be one of the leading hospitality management companies globally.”

Hutchinson himself elaborated: “I feel honoured to have been given this opportunity. It is truly exciting to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team, and together we look forward to leading Rotana’s next phase of growth. Certainly exploring new avenues to deliver added value to our guests, partners and stakeholders will remain our top priority, and we will strive to realise the company’s ambitious objectives while continuing to uphold the values and high standards for which Rotana is so well known.”