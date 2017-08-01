Staycation deals at Fairmont Dubai

Published: 12 January 2020
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Fairmont Dubai between January 15 and 18 will provide guests with discounts on one-night stays.

Guests who book a Fairmont Room can receive an upgrade to a One Bedroom Suite, along with access to the hotel’s Gold Lounge, as well as a buffet breakfast, afternoon tea for two and a late check-out.

Additionally guests will be given free-flowing house beverages during the five-star property’s happy hour.

The hotel is offering a second deal, inclusive of a one-night stay, the AED 500 per night offer includes a breakfast buffet for two at the Cascades F&B venue.

Comprising 394 guestrooms, suites and penthouses, as well as 13 F&B and nightlife venues; Fairmont Dubai sits along Sheikh Zayed Road.


