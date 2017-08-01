The H Dubai appoints marketing and PR manager

The H Dubai has appointed of Aafrin Shaikh as the property’s new marketing and PR manager.

Originating from India, Shaikh brings more than 12 years of hospitality experience, garnered from working in India and the United Arab Emirates, with prominent hotel groups such as Mövenpick, Marriott Hotels & Resorts and Address Hotels.

In her new role, Shaikh will oversee the brand, marketing and communication strategy of The H Dubai. She will also take charge of the luxury hotel’s PR, goals and budget, developing media strategies and aiming for top-tier placements in traditional, digital, and broadcast media.

Starting as a guest service agent at the J.W. Marriott in Mumbai, she moved into the roles of front office shift leader at the Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Executive Apartments, followed by lead Marketing & Communications positions at Mövenpick and Address Hotels.

The H Dubai general manager Gonzalo Rodriguez commented: “It is an exciting time for The H Dubai and we are confident that Shaikh’s experience and passion will provide a revitalising drive within our property. Additionally, as Expo 2020 approaches, we are looking forward for Shaikh to showcase her expertise and capacity to lead new marketing opportunities and partnerships, solidifying The H Dubai’s long-standing reputation for luxury and convenience.”