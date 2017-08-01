The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali appoints chef de cuisine

Hospitality
News
The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali appoints chef de cuisine
Davide Allievi
Published: 12 January 2020 - 12:15 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali has appointed Davide Allievi as chef de cuisine of Prego, the property’s Italian F&B venue.

Wit more than 10 years of experience, Allievi was a sous chef in Beijing, before moving up to executive chef and later chef de cuisine at Shenyang City’s Grand Hyatt. He later become chef de cuisine at The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Guangzhou where he received Michelin star restaurant experience.

In his latest role, he is managing the daily operations of Prego, developing its à la carte menu, in room dining, special menus, brunch menus, pool menus and kid’s menus. He is also responsible for controlling food costs and upholding safety and quality.

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali general manager Oriol Montal said: “We are honoured to have a professional of chef Davide’s caliber take over the culinary reins of Prego. His youth and enthusiasm will serve him well. As an Italian national, he will certainly appreciate Bali’s traditional food culture and family way of life that is sadly lacking in many parts of the world today,”


