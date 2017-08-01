#TheItalianWay supper club to host three-night dinner series in Dubai

Hospitality
News
Published: 12 January 2020 - 8 a.m.
Peroni Nastro Azzuro’s #TheItalianWay supper club concept is returning to Dubai with a three-night dinner series called Amici.

The intimate affair will take place at Bussola at Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort from January 26-28, with just 20 people able to attend each night.

Amici will consist of a single communal table on the venue’s terrace, where guests will be served a four-course menu paired with a specially designed beverage menu featuring Peroni-based cocktails.

Bussola head chef Daniele Marcellini has designed the bespoke menu using inspiration from authentic Italian ingredients and the elegant flavours of Florence, and those who can’t make the dinner series will be able to order the dishes in Bussola from January 29 until February 28.

The dinner series runs from 7.30pm each night, and is priced at AED350 per person inclusive of four-course dinner and free-flowing drinks.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at eat2eat.com.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President Joko Widodo witness exchange of signed energy agreements between ADNOC, Pertamina and Chandra Asri
    Passenger traffic up more than 7% in November
      2020 budget highlights Sharjah’s commitment to growth, development and progress
        L.I.N.K. Global to provide logistics services to Shipparts.com e-procurement platform
          Petrobras suspends ship transit via Strait of Hormuz on Middle East tensions: S&P Global

            More related galleries

            Photos: Samujana Villas in Thailand
              Photos: The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi
                Power List: Women in Hospitality - 5-1
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: Vanitas at Palazzo Versace Dubai