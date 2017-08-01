TheItalianWay supper club to host three-night dinner series in Dubai

Peroni Nastro Azzuro’s #TheItalianWay supper club concept is returning to Dubai with a three-night dinner series called Amici.

The intimate affair will take place at Bussola at Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort from January 26-28, with just 20 people able to attend each night.

Amici will consist of a single communal table on the venue’s terrace, where guests will be served a four-course menu paired with a specially designed beverage menu featuring Peroni-based cocktails.

Bussola head chef Daniele Marcellini has designed the bespoke menu using inspiration from authentic Italian ingredients and the elegant flavours of Florence, and those who can’t make the dinner series will be able to order the dishes in Bussola from January 29 until February 28.

The dinner series runs from 7.30pm each night, and is priced at AED350 per person inclusive of four-course dinner and free-flowing drinks.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at eat2eat.com.